EXCLUSIVE: Nutan's granddaughter Pranutan Bahl to make Hollywood debut; to star in Coco & Nut opposite Rahsaan Noor

Actor Pranutan Bahl, the granddaughter of legendary Indian actor Nutan, is all set to star in her first Hollywood feature Coco & Nut, opposite American actor-filmmaker Rahsaan Noor. The film is touted to be a ‘spirit-lifting romance’, and the charming love story is helmed by Rahsaan Noor. He is primarily known for his work in the Bengali film industry. Coco & Nut marks his first film since the critically acclaimed 2018 Bengali Beauty, which was the highest-grossing Bengali language movie of all time. It captured hearts and was also the first to be released in the USA, UK, and China.

Pranutan Bahl’s Hollywood debut film Coco & Nut

Pranutan Bahl is all set to headline her maiden Hollywood feature Coco & Nut. The official logline of Coco & Nut reads, "Feeling worthless, an ambitious young woman (Pranutan) fighting to save her marriage gets a pick me up from her know-it-all college sweetheart (Rahsaan)."

Production for the film will be in English and Hindi and will take place entirely in Chicago from June to July this year, with a diverse cast and crew drawn from both the United States and India.

About Pranutan Bahl

Pranutan Bahl has been seen in films such as Salman Khan-backed Notebook (2019), and Satram Ramani’s comedy-drama Helmet (2021) which also starred Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and others. Coco & Nut marks her International debut and promises to be a significant milestone in her career.

Advertisement

Pranutan hails from a distinguished lineage of actors, with her father being the renowned Mohnish Bahl and her grandmother being the legendary Nutan. Kajol is her aunt. Speaking about her upcoming maiden Hollywood feature, Pranutan shared that she has always wanted to do a romantic drama. “Coco & Nut is a beautiful story in which my character, Nut, journeys through a transformative phase in her life. I’m so grateful that I make my international debut with a movie like that,” she said.

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The screenplay for the film was inspired by a text message Rahsaan Noor received from his college sweetheart five years after she broke his heart and deals with the intricate relationship dynamics faced by Millennials and Gen Z; exploring the trend of delayed marriage and its impact on modern love.

Rahsaan Noor on working with Pranutan in Coco & Nut

Meanwhile, Rahsaan Noor said that he is extremely grateful to be getting another opportunity to make a film. “That too on a subject that is not only personal to me but also a subject that I've found so many people around the world relate to - when looking for your life partner, how do you really know if you've found the one?” he said.

“I grew up like so many other second generation South Asian Americans - with a love for our movies from the motherland. That's why we're making Coco & Nut in English and in Hindi. It's a privilege to be working with Pranutan on this film. From the moment I saw her in Notebook, I was taken by her talent and knew that I had to work with her one day," the actor-filmmaker said.

More about Coco & Nut

Written by Rahsaan Noor and Raghav Murali, with additional screenplay credited to Priyamvada Singh, the film is produced by Hamilton Moving Pictures' Chad Shields, alongside Ranjith Rajasekharan and Raghav Murali.

“Coco & Nut is a deeply moving film that captures the universal themes of love, resilience, and cultural identity," stated Shields. "It's a timely exploration of both the immigrant experience and younger generations' evolving relationship dynamics. The picture will prove to be a poignant reflection of our modern, interconnected world."

Noor’s Ziryab Films, Henry Leong’s Macuverse, and Executive Producers Mashruk Zahid and Lasaly Changkachith, are co-financing the project. The film will release in 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Pranutan Bahl on doing Helmet and working with Aparshakti Khurana