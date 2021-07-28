EXCLUSIVE: Pranutan Bahl and Aparshakti Khurana’s Helmet set for a direct-to-digital premiere

After making her debut in the Nitin Kakkar directed Notebook, Pranutan Bahl signed on for a quirky comedy, Helmet, with Aparshakti Khurana as her co-star. The film went on floors in Varanasi in December 2019 and was touted to be a social comedy that touches upon the topic of condom awareness, as that’s considered embarrassing for most people in India. It marks the directorial debut of Satram Ramani and is produced by Sony Pictures Networks with Dino Morea.

Pinkvilla has learnt that after waiting it out for over a year, the makers have finally decided on taking a direct-to-digital route. “Helmet is a family comedy that touches upon a relevant subject. Since it’s a relatively small film and there being a lot of uncertainty on the future, the makers didn’t want to hold onto it for a long time and have now decided on taking a direct-to-digital route. The team is confident of the content and will kick off their campaign soon. The film will premiere on Zee 5,” revealed a source close to the development.

The paperwork is in the works and the film is expected to premiere by August End/Early September. Helmet would be the second Sony Pictures Network film to opt for direct to digital premiere on Zee 5 after Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta fronted Dial 100, which releases on August 6. The social comedy also features Abhishek Banerjee and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures is holding onto Umesh Shukla’s comedy, Aankh Micholi for a theatrical release at this point of time. The film features Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dasani and Divya Dutta among others. Zee 5 has been on an acquisition spree off late and their biggest buy for a direct-to-digital premiere till date has been Radhe, which premiered during the Eid weekend.

Helmet meanwhile has been cleared by the CBFC with zero cuts despite being a comedy about condoms.

