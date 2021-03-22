EXCLUSIVE: Pritam comes on board Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3; Shoot going on in full swing

Pritam to compose the music of Tiger 3. He has previous composed music for Salman Khan films like Ready and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

On March 7, started shooting for Tiger 3 at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai and a couple of days later, the leading lady, joined in on the set. The duo has been shooting non-stop for the film since the last 15 days and the first schedule inside the studio is expected to be wrapped up by the first week of April post which, Salman jumps into the promotions of his much-awaited Eid 2021 release, Radhe. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively got an update on the music of the Maneesh Sharma directed Tiger 3.

“Pritam has come on board the music director of this third instalment and has already started working towards developing songs for the album. The vibe of songs will be slight more in the urban space, and Adi plans to shoot them on a grand scale with his leading pair. In-fact, a considerable amount of budget is reserved to just shoot the songs for Tiger 3,” revealed a source . Earlier on, there was buzz of Vishal Shekar on board Tiger 3, however, the duo is composing the music of another spy film, Pathan, featuring , and John Abraham in lead. “Adi wanted to bring in a distinct touch to the music of both spy universe films hence two different music directors, having their own take on the stories.”

The music of Ek Tha Tiger was compared by Sohail Sen with a special track by Sajid Wajid whereas Tiger Zinda Hai songs were designed by Vishal and Shekhar. Pritam enters the world of Tiger for the first time and one expects terrific music from the third instalment of the film too. Pritam has composed music of Salman Khan films like Ready, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight last decade, and this would mark a reunion for the two after five years. He might compose music for another Salman Khan film (more on this soon, once paperwork is done). For Aditya Chopra, Pritam has churned out music on albums like Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Dhoom 3 and Badmash Company among others. The music giant is currently working on the album on Brahamastra, 83. Laal Singh Chaddha and Tadap.

Talking on Tiger 3, the team is expected to fly down to Europe in the month of June for a prolonged schedule in multiple countries, however, all depends on the covid scenario. In the first schedule, they have canned some massive action scenes, under the supervision of international stunt team. The movie is said to be the costliest Bollywood action film till date with a budget of over Rs 350 crore, and as per the trade buzz, it’s set to arrive during the Eid 2022 weekend next year. It features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, and he is will join Salman and Katrina on the set soon to can his scenes. It’s said to be a powerful role for Emraan in Tiger 3.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif begin Tiger 3 in Mumbai; Overseas schedule from June in Europe

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×