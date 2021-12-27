EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan confirms another film with Sukumar; SS Rajamouli gives a major spoiler on their reunion

Mega Power Star Ram Charan and director Sukumar will be reuniting again after the blockbuster film Rangasthalam. RC played an arguably realistic character called Chitti Babu in the film. Well, moviegoers cannot wait to know what's next in store for them. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Acharya actor revealed 'film has been on the cards while he was working on Rangasthalam.'

"It has been on the cards while I was working on Rangasthalam. We liked our association so much, I really enjoyed working with him and that’s why the final result was like that. I would love to work with him again," said Ram Charan.

SS Rajamouli I know the opening sequence of Sukumar and Charan’s film.

Adding to this, SS Rajamouli said, "I have a spoiler there. I know the opening sequence of Sukumar and Charan’s film. Obviously, I am not going to reveal it, Sukumar is going to have a heart attack. But that would be one of the most hard-hitting scenes, the audience will quiver in their seats when they see the opening scene of Sukumar and Charan’s film."

Meanwhile, RC fans are eagerly looking forward to his mega collaboration with director S Shankar. The Magadheera says 'I am very fortunate' and thinks, it is 'because of Rajamouli', he is a Pan-India star today.

'I am very fortunate I always tell Mr. Shankar and my friends, that it’s because of RRR and Rajamouli sir, he has made us Pan Indian stars today, the budgets have become more comfortable for a producer. It's the ripple effect of RRR, that I got a call from Shankar sir. They all see an advantage as the markets are increasing. It’s all thanks to him," said Ram Charan as he opened up on his upcoming political thriller with director Shankar.

