EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals what keeps her going as an actress; says 'We can’t be delusional'
During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji revealed the reason that motivates her to keep going as an actress even after 27 years of being in the industry.
Rani Mukerji, a highly regarded Indian actress with a career spanning four decades, has been involved in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, and, most recently, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The endurance of Rani Mukerji's career is attributed to the bold decisions she has made as an actor. Recently, the actress shared what motivates her to keep going even after a successful career span of 27 years.
Rani Mukerji reveals what motivates her to keep going
Recently, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji was asked what keeps her going as she grows stronger and better with each film. She mentioned that her motivation comes from the audience's love. Being in front of her audience and observing their reactions to her films is crucial. The audience guides her by quickly expressing what works and what doesn't, influencing her decisions on what to pursue or avoid in her career.
Rani added, “So, I think to be in touch with reality and also to be understanding what the audience really wants today, I think that is very important for every artist. We can’t be delusional, we can’t stay in a world of of our own. We have to see what the generation today wants out of actors. So, that’s very important.”
