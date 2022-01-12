EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra after Karan Johar’s next

After the success of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt reunited on Karan Johar’s directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The duo have been shooting for it over the last few months, and it is expected to be wrapped up by the month of March. While COVID might change the schedule, it’s tentatively looking to release during the Valentine's Day 2023 weekend. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that right after calling it a wrap on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer and Alia will get into the prep mode for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much awaited period drama, Baiju Bawra.

“The prep work on Baiju Bawra is going on side by side with the post production work of SLB’s next, Gangubai. The team is planning to take it on floors by mid-2022 with a start to finish marathon schedule on humongous studios. Ranveer and Alia are locked to play the two leads in the film, and another leading lady is expected to come on board for a key role,” revealed a source close to the development.

The movie will be shot over a period of next 7 to 8 months, in multiple studios and the team is already working towards designing grand sets to transport the audience to the era gone bye. “Alia and Ranveer aside, two more renowned actors – one male, one female – will come on board the project and the casting work is currently in progress,” the source added. Initially, the filmmaker was in talks with Deepika Padukone to play the role of Dacoit in this period drama, however, we are yet to know the exact status around DP’s involvement in the film. While SLB was keen to have her on board, he was yet to get a final go ahead.

We are yet to get any clarity on the cast apart from Ranveer and Alia. “We shall have a clearer picture by this summer once the acting workshops begin in full swing. Both Ranveer and Alia will be training extensively as a part of their character prep,” the source signed off. Baiju Bawra will be the fourth collaboration of Ranveer with Bhansali after Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. It would be the second film for Alia with the director after the soon to be released, Gangubai. After Baiju Bawra, Ranveer is expected to commence work on director Shankar's magnum opus. There's also a Kabir Khan film in the discussion stage, but one hears, plans on the same have been put on hold for now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

