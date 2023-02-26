EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Taha Shah Badussha pose for a selfie at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash
Ranveer Singh and Taj: Divided By Blood actor Taha Shah Badussha posed for a selfie together, as they attended master craftsman Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash, on Friday.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the master craftsman of Hindi cinema who is best known for his larger-than-life films that exude grandeur and drama equally, celebrated his 60th birthday recently. The senior filmmaker, who always prefers to stay away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, celebrated his 60th birthday with an intimate bash, which was held at his residence in Mumbai, on Friday night. The low-key birthday bash was attended by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's close friends and colleagues from the film industry.
Ranveer Singh and Taha Shah Badussha pose for a selfie
The filmmaker's private birthday bash was attended by some of the most popular faces of Bollywood, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, and many others. Pinkvilla recently got Exclusive access to a lovely selfie of Ranveer Singh and Taha Shah Badussha, which were clicked when the talented actors met at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash on Friday. Ranveer looked at his casual best in a white t-shirt, which he paired with denim trousers. Taha Shah, on the other hand, is seen in a white shirt, in his Taj: Divided By Blood style mustache. The selfie cleary hints that the actors share a warm bond with each other.
Check out the picture below:
Ranveer Singh's work front
The celebrated Bollywood star is currently going through a low phase in his acting career with the back-to-back underperformances of his films, 83 and Cirkus. However, Ranveer Singh is now set to bounce back with the upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is helmed by Karan Johar. The movie, which features Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, is slated to be released in July, this year. Later, the versatile actor will team up with veteran director S Shankar for an untitled project. He is also reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra.
