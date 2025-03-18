Sikandar Naache Song OUT: Salman Khan wows with his killer dance moves, Rashmika Mandanna stuns; fan says ‘full Arabian music vibes’

The highly anticipated movie Sikandar is almost here! Its teasers and songs have created a lot of excitement among the fans and they are eagerly looking forward to the film's release. Now, a new song featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna was released. Titled Sikandar Naache, it is a catchy dance number, highlighting the gorgeous chemistry between the two. It even gave fans Arabic music vibes.

Today, March 18, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Sikandar released a new song from the film. The music of Sikandar Naache is by JAM8, while the mukhda and riff are composed by Siddhaant Miishhraa. Sameer Anjaan has penned the lyrics, while Amit Mishra, Akasa, and Siddhaant Miishhraa have sung the song. The eye-grabbing dance steps have been choreographed by Ahmed Khan.

In the music video, Salman Khan flaunts his killer dance moves with full energy. Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a white and golden outfit as she grooves to the peppy beats. The duo’s chemistry shines in the party anthem.

Watch the full song here!

Fans flooded the comments section, showing off their excitement. One person said, “Full Arabian music vibe hai bhaijaan,” while another wrote, “Salman Khan’s aura is unmatched! His screen presence in Sikandar Naache is on another level! This song is a visual and musical masterpiece.”

A user stated, “This one will certainly leave you nodding your head vigorously along with the beats,” and another comment read, “What a Chemistry between Sallu and National Crush.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis to convey their love.

Alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi are also part of the cast. Sikandar is an action entertainer directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The trailer of the movie is highly awaited.

On March 16, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the trailer will be out in the next few days. A source shared, “The trailer will unveil the plot of Sikandar to the audience for the first time, as the director has kept all the key emotional and dramatic beats under wraps.”

Sikandar is coming to the cinemas on Eid 2025.