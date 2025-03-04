Sikandar Song Zohra Jabeen OUT: Salman Khan’s unmissable swag, Rashmika Mandanna’s sassy moves are sure to make you groove

Ever since the first teaser of Salman Khan's Sikandar was unveiled, anticipation for the film has only grown. Now, the makers have released the first song, Zohra Jabeen, featuring the film’s lead stars, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

The song showcases Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry and festive energy, setting the tone for the film's release on Eid 2025. The duo can be seen dressed in matching black outfits for the peppy track, and Khan's energetic moves along with Mandanna's sizzling performance in the dance number are sure to get you grooving.

Listen to the full song here:

The music of Zohra Jabeen is composed by Pritam, while the lyrics are written by Sameer and Danish Sabri. Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi have lent their vocals to the track. The rap is written and performed by Mellow D. Farah Khan has choreographed the steps.

In a recent interview with India Today, Rashmika Mandanna shared her excitement about collaborating with Salman Khan for the first time in Sikandar. She described the experience as a dream come true and praised the superstar for his humility and kindness.

Recalling an incident from the film’s set, The Animal actress mentioned that she had fallen ill during the shoot. As soon as Salman became aware of her condition, he immediately checked on her well-being and instructed the crew to provide her with healthy food, warm water, and other essentials.

She expressed her admiration for him, emphasizing how he goes out of his way to take care of those around him, making them feel special. Despite being one of the biggest stars in the country, she noted, he remains incredibly humble and grounded.

Sikandar features an ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Helmed by director AR Murugadoss and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-packed entertainer is set to release in theaters on Eid 2025.