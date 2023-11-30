EXCLUSIVE: Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Allu Arjun and Prabhas' next: 'No point to make routine film with big stars'

Animal is less than a day away from release. The excitement for the film strictly going by the pre-sales. The producer-director duo of Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga graced Pinkvilla for an exclusive interview ahead of the release of Animal where they talked in length about their film and also threw light on their future collaborations, Spirit and Allu Arjun's film.

Bhushan Kumar And Sandeep Reddy Vanga Open Up About Spirit And The Untitled Allu Arjun Film

In an exclusive interview moderated by Himesh Mankad, Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up about their future collaborations after the release of Animal. As it's already known, they start working on Spirit led by Prabhas, which will then be followed by an untitled film starring Allu Arjun. Expressing his excitement for Spirit, Kumar said, "I am very excited for Spirit. He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) has told me the lead character and it’s a very interesting part for Prabhas". Talking about the film succeeding Spirit, that is the Allu Arjun film, he said, "The Allu Arjun film will be again different. It will be Sandeep’s style of filmmaking with Allu Arjun".

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a thorough technician. He believes in offering something new to the audience with every film. Opening up about his upcoming films after Animal, the maestro director said, "They (Spirit and the untitled Allu Arjun film) will have a new world, new emotions and new drama. There is no point to make a routine film with a big star". His clarity of thought impressed his producer sitting right besides him.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Explains Where There Will Be No Extended Cut For Animal Available Digitally

In the exclusive interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also informed his audience to not expect an extended cut of Animal to be available later digitally. He said he had a few more minutes of extra footage available but they were as it is never going to make it to the final cut because the scenes were neither critical for the story, nor were they helping in taking the story forward. Bhushan Kumar however insisted to release the scenes independently on T-Series' YouTube channel, which Vanga agreed to.

