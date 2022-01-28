EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi's next is a short film titled Ulje Hue; Releases on February 11

After making her acting debut with Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi has been shooting for her second film, Om, an action packed love story co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress has performed some stunts in the film, which is currently in the postproduction stage gearing up for a 2022 opening. And now, we hear that even before Om, the actress will be seen in a feature film, or well, let’s say, a short film.

According to sources, Sanjana Sanghi’s next is a short film for Amazon Prime, which is gearing up for a premiere during the Valentines’ day weekend. “It’s titled Ulje Hue and is directed by Satish Raj. It’s an Amazon Prime short, made specially for the Valentines’ day weekend. The core premise revolves around a young millennial girl’s journey of navigating herself and her choice in love. It’s a sweet film, making for a pleasant watch in the season of love,” the source informs.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjana had opened up about her suffering injuries while shooting for Om: The Battle Within. The actress had said, “There will always be injuries because we are up on the harnesses – flying and jumping around, I actually suffered a knee injury in school and that kept troubling me. There were many days in pain, but we found ways around it.” She had also wished to be a part of a dance based film in her journey as an actor going ahead. “I would love to do a dance film. I can’t do a musical because your ears will be in pain the day you hear me sing. I have learnt Kathak and Jazz all my life and 100 percent, I will do a dance film.”

While Dil Bechara had premiered on Hotstar, it was planned as a theatrical film. Ulje Hue on the other hand is being made as a short for digital platform from the word go.

