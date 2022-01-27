EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta and Zayed Khan team up for Samir Karnik's family comedy

In 2011, Samir Karnik got the 3 Deol’s – Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby - together in a laugh-riot comedy, Yamla Pagla Deewana. The film was appreciated by the audience and proved to be one of the biggest hits for the Deol trio in this millennium. Almost a decade after that, we hear that the director is planning to bring together the big wigs from the 90s in an out and out comedy film.

According to our sources, Samir Karnik’s next will feature Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaveed Jaaferi in lead. “It’s an out and out comedy set in North India. Both Sanjay and Suniel will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi whereas the details of Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaved Jaaferi’s characters been kept under wraps for now,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film in question will be produced by Viacom 18.

“Sanjay Dutt too is one of the producers. It will be made by Sanjay Dutt, Viacom 18 in association with multiple other producers. The pre-production work is in progress and the makers intend to take the film on floors by summer 2022. They will be shooting it at real locations of Punjab. The shooting spots are in the process of being locked,” the source added.

Much like Yamla Pagla Deewana, buzz is, even this one is a situational comedy. The key members of cast aside, many other comic artists are expected to come on board to play small yet important parts in the film. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of his 3 big budget entertainers – Prithviraj, KGF 2 and Shamshera. Suniel on the other hand has been active in the Southern film industry and is now all gearing up to do multiple Bollywood films too. The two giants from the 90s have done multiple films in the and this one is a reunion of sorts. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

