EXCLUSIVE: After Atrangi Re, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai reunite for an action packed love story – Details

Dhanush made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the Aanand L Rai directed Raanjhanaa and right with his first stint in Hindi, he left a mark among the audience. After 8 long years, he reunited with Aanand L Rai on Atrangi Re, which yet again won him ample appreciation from the audiences in the Hindi belts. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the duo is collaborating for the third time, this time around on an action-packed love story.

“Dhanush and Aanand L Rai go down a long way and share a great bond extending beyond just the films. After two successful associations, the director – actor duo is now teaming up for an action-based love story, which will be produced by Aanand L Rai under his banner, Colour Yellow Production,” revealed a source close to the development. The two have been exploring the possibility of a hat-trick. “While he played a lover boy in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, it’s a full-blown commercial avatar for the actor in this film,” the source added. The director’s name of this yet untitled film has been kept under wraps for now.

If this wasn’t enough, we hear, Dhanush has signed another big film in Bollywood. “The actor is clear on balancing it out between Tamil and Hindi films. While he had slowed down in between, he is all gearing up to do multiple Bollywood films going ahead. He has signed a film with a big producer and more details shall follow soon,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of Maaran. The Karthick Naren directed action thriller is soon gearing up for a direct to digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar. His other upcoming films include The Gray Man for Netflix, followed by Vaathi, Sir, Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| INTERVIEW: Aanand L Rai on Atrangi Re, gauging OTT success & more: ‘I was selling my most complicated story’