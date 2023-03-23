EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan on her post pandemic film choices: 'I want to do an out and out comedy'

After Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Atrangi Re among others, Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her next, a thriller titled Gaslight. The film is gearing up for a direct to digital premiere soon on Disney+Hotstar and Sara is excited to see how her audience react to the content. Over the 5-year journey, Sara has learnt a lot about the showbiz world but one thing she continues to adhere to is the process of selecting scripts.

"Advices are always welcome," says Sara Ali Khan

When asked if she seeks advice for script selection, the actress says, “Advices are always welcome but it doesn’t make sense to sign a film till I am convinced. There have been times when I was not convinced and it’s a good feeling to do those films. In today’s time, there is no formula. In life I value my time a lot – be it work time or free time. It’s not just about that Friday, its about the Wednesday’s and the Thursday’s on the set. If I am not enjoying and learning through the process, then what’s the point.”

The actress confesses that she is looking forward to explore all sort of characters in the time to come by. “Now I am hungry for characters which are meaty. We are very lucky to be actors and live the life of people whom we don’t know. It’s boring to be Sara again and again. I want people to not imagine me in a certain genre.” Sara is eager to do a comic character too.

Sara Ali Khan wants to do a comedy

“I want to do a comedy. It’s about getting the right script. I want to explore every genre but yeah, comedy will be great,” she admits. Watch the full interview here as Sara discussed the idea of evolving with time, the theatrical vs digital debate, her upcoming films and a lot more.

