EXCLUSIVE: Shakti Kapoor joins Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

After Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor is all gearing up for his next, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal. The principal shoot of the film has been wrapped up and the team will reunite in a couple of days for a 12-day final schedule in Mumbai. Animal rides on a strong cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the cast of Animal doesn’t end at the aforementioned names as there are many other acclaimed actors in the film.

Shakti Kapoor to play a yester-year gangster in Animal

According to sources close to the development, Shakti Kapoor has also shot for a key role in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed gangster drama. “Shakti Kapoor plays the role of a yester-year gangster in Animal and has already shot for his portions in the earlier schedules. He has an interesting character in the film and the team was very excited to have him on board. In-fact, it was an obvious casting when Sandeep Reddy Vanga came up with a character of a gangster who is past his peak,” revealed a source close to the development.

Animal is touted to be a violent gangster saga with Ranbir Kapoor’s character having the trait of a psychopath. The plot of the film unfolds in a family of gangster with Anil Kapoor as the godfather and Ranbir Kapoor as his son. Bobby Deol’s character traits have been kept under wraps for now, but he is said to the nemesis to Ranbir in the story. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Axe fight is among highlights of Animal

Earlier in the week, we reported that Ranbir Kapoor’s walk on the streets of Delhi as also the axe fight sequence are among the major highlights. Talking about the axe fight, a source had told us, “It’s raw, brutal and violent at the next level. Sandeep has shot it with multiple cameras set up, without many cuts. It’s one of Ranbir Kapoor’s favorite scenes of the film.”

Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second directorial in Hindi after Kabir Singh. The filmmaker has two more films locked – the cop thriller, Spirit with Prabhas and a yet untitled film with Allu Arjun. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

