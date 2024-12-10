EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor reacts to Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies' Oscar entry; 'It only inspires more...'

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most honest actresses who always appreciates good work in cinema. Recently, the actress heaped praises on Laapataa Ladies and discussed its selection as India's official entry for the Oscars. She admitted that whenever a good film gets its due in cinema, it inspires others to focus on their craft.

Shraddha Kapoor sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla at Red Sea International Film Festival where she discussed watching good films like Laapataa Ladies. The actress admitted she loved it and said, "A film like Laapataa Ladies, which I have loved, and it's so amazing to see that good films are getting their due and appreciation."

Watch this:

She expressed her delight to witness movies with quality work and authenticity appreciated in the way they deserve to be. Consequently, she was asked about her views on its Oscar campaign and whether she was excited about it.

Kapoor, who has worked in the film industry for over a decade, highlights how good films getting recognition sets the proper benchmark for others to follow. She stated, "I feel any film that gets its due and its recognition is a great feeling, and it only sets a standard. It only inspires more people to be true to the craft."

Advertisement

The Stree 2 actor shared how the appreciation received by the Kiran Rao directorial will influence others and said, "People will know that acha thik hai, my focus should be on doing good work or making good films, and that's it. If I do that, people will be watching,"

Laapataa Ladies is produced by Aamir Khan's production company and is directed by Kiran Rao. It had already made waves with its innovative narrative and authentic storytelling exploring societal issues.

The film's cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and more. It was released on March 1, 2024, and received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor gushes over Ranbir Kapoor; says THIS about Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao