EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand on his next after Pathaan and Fighter: 'I am unemployed, I haven't decided on my next'

Siddharth Anand is currently basking in the massive success of his recent release Fighter. The aerial action drama film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor among others. Siddharth recently had a chat with Pinkvilla in which he opened up about the upcoming projects that he is working on after Pathaan and Fighter.

Siddharth Anand talks about his future projects

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Fighter helmer Siddharth Anand was asked what he is working on next as a director. In response, he said that he is unemployed right now and doesn't have any work.

He said: "I am unemployed. Mere pass naukri nahi hai. Aaj se main unemployed hu. Islye maine subah aaram se so sakta tha. Mere pass kaam nahi hai, as a director kaam nahi hai mere pass. So, main kaam dhundh raha hu. (I don't have a job. From today, I am unemployed. That's why I woke up relaxed in the morning. I don't have work as a director. I haven't decided on my next)."

The director further joked and said that he was looking for work. "Main kaam dhundh raha hu aaj. Sab sun lo yarr producers main kaam dhundh raha hu. (I'm looking for work. All the producers please listen, I'm looking for work)."

In the same interview, he was asked if he plans to make Fighter into a franchise. In response, Siddharth said: "That audience will decide. Abhi dekhte hai abhi 3 hi din hue hai. I think audience ka pyaar (love) will decide what we will do. And we'd love to make a Fighter into a larger story. We have some great ideas that we want to put it down to. I never get excited to make part two's. I'm not at all, I'm the last person who will make a...I'm probably of the few directors who's not made a sequel yet. I mean every director in this country, rather the top directors in this country have all made sequels. There's no director who has not made a sequel.

He continued, "So, I'm probably the only one who has not made a sequel and I'm refraining from that. I don't want to make sequels yet." Siddharth said that he wants to keep creating new characters and stories as there is a "comfort zone" in sequels.

Siddharth Anand on Rambo and his next with Saif Ali Khan

In the same interview, Siddharth spoke about his next production venture under his banner Marflix. Its maiden venture was Fighter. He said that their next films include Rohit Dhawan's Rambo and Robbie Grewal directorial starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

When asked if he has lots of announcements to make, he said: "Not lots. Some of them. I don't believe in quantity. We are actually like a small boutique production house where I want to put all my energy and efforts into any film we are doing. Like right now, we are doing a fun action film with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. It's a quirky film, and all my energy is directed towards that.”

Meanwhile, Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by him along with Ramon Chibb. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshaye Oberoi. It was released on January 25 and turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

