EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand on Rambo and his next with Saif Ali Khan: 'We are making some fun action films'

Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was released in theatres on 25th January, and is performing well at the box office. This aerial actioner is also the maiden film to be produced by Siddharth Anand's production company Marflix. Now, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddharth talked about how he plans to expand Marflix. He also talked about the upcoming projects under his banner, including Rohit Dhawan-directed Rambo, and Robbie Grewal directorial starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Siddharth Anand on his plans to expand Marflix

When asked how he wants to expand Marflix as a banner, Siddharth Anand told Pinkvilla, “I think the idea is to make some good action films here. That's a space I think I found my calling in. We're starting out, and we have some decent fun films. So hopefully you'll see some fun action films coming out of Marflix.”

Siddharth Anand on his next with Saif Ali Khan-Jaideep Ahlawat

When asked if there are lots of announcements coming soon, Siddharth Anand said, "Not lots. Some of them. I don't believe in quantity. We are actually like a small boutique production house where I want to put all my energy and efforts into any film we are doing. Like right now, we are doing a fun action film with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. It's a quirky film, and all my energy is directed towards that.”

Pinkvilla was the first to inform that Jaideep Ahlawat has been roped in to play the antagonist in the yet-untitled film. A source informed us that the film is a racing-against-time action thriller with a heist and a rescue operation in its backdrop.

Siddharth Anand says he has some ‘exciting plans’ for Rambo

He further added that they are also producing Rambo under his banner Marflix. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Speaking about the project, Siddharth Anand said, “Then we are producing Rambo. Rohit Dhawan is directing with Tiger Shroff. Hopefully, that's a title that is very very entrenched in people's minds so we want to make it a definitive action film. So we have some exciting plans for Rambo soon. I think in one month you will hear what we are doing with Rambo. It's going to be killer,” he said.

In November last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Tiger is all set to begin shooting for Rambo from March 2024. A source close to the development informed us, "The Indian version of Rambo will be directed by Rohit Dhawan with Siddharth Anand and Jio Studios as the producer. The script is locked and the prep work is going on in full swing. Rohit and Siddharth are having all sorts of discussions with various action teams as the idea is to create an action spectacle that does justice to the legacy of Hollywood Original Film."

The film will be shot in India, as well as abroad. It will be a big-scale action adventure, and the story has reportedly been reworked keeping the sensibilities of the Indian audiences in mind.

