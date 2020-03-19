EXCLUSIVE: Sonam Kapoor confirms doing the Hindi remake of Blind, film to roll this June; watch video

Well, Sonam has gotten talking about her next for the very first time and all her fans can now rejoice since it looks like it is going to happen real soon.

Ahuja returned to Mumbai recently and in fact, the actress has been in the news since her return. It was only recently that she was also in the news as she spoke to her mother-in-law from her room through the balcony as she stood down at the gate, and it sure did garner quite a lot of attention. Apart from that, the actress is due for a thriller with director Sujoy Ghosh and well, we have gotten an update on what is in store after all.

Talking about it for the very first time, Sonam went on to say, "It is happening in June, I am excited to work on it, hopefully, I can meet Sujoy, the director or do readings on Facetime." Ask her if anything has changed, given the current scenario, she says that there is nothing that they know yet and hopefully this will all blow over by then. Sonam also went on to reveal that they are supposed to shoot for the film in London and we are every bit excited for sure.

Meanwhile, the actress also got talking about a sequel to Veere Di Wedding, however, she did get rid of the question just like everyone as she stated that Rhea Kapoor can answer the question better. On the work front, she was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor and it was received decently by the fans.

