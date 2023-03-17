EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty decodes the reason for the thumping success of Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Suniel Shetty is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. In his over 30 year long journey in the movie business across 4 decades, the actor has given many memorable films and performances. In the recent years, he has been involved in a lot of content that is being produced from different movie industries within the country. He is also shuffling between different mediums of content, be it digital or theatrical and films or series. His next presentation is a series that goes by the name of Hunter. In this series, Sunil essays the role of an ACP officer who goes rogue and becomes an absconded murderer. The 'Anna' of Bollywood graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, prior to the release of Hunter next week.

Suniel Shetty Feels That Real Love Is When Audience Pays To Watch A Film In Theatres



In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Suniel Shetty shared his experience of returning back to the raw action space with Hunter. He also told about what it requires to be an action hero, apart from talking about the other upcoming movie projects that he is currently associated with. Among the numerous questions that the actor was asked was, how the love of the audience has evolved over the years and whether it has become more superficial or it has become more accessible with the advent of social media. To this, Suniel said that since it's on social media, it's virtually. He continued saying, "Real love is when the audience goes to the theatre. Real love is a Pathaan; Real love is Ranbir's film now (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar), getting the kind of love with the audiences that want to pay to see them. That is also probably because they are not very available. Rarely does a Shah Rukh come out or Ranbir get out in public places. So that charm is very much intact. Rest is a lot of self PR happening, lot of buying the media that's happening which is just something that tells today or tomorrow."

Suniel Shetty Doesn't Believe In PR Activities And Doesn't Have A PR

Suniel Shetty, talking about how his conscience hurts seeing paid PR activities, said, "If I'm doing something and making sure that all is paid, then I for sure know that all is paid. I for sure know that that's not the audience that's mine". Shetty doesn't have a PR and isn't associated with any PR company or paid campaign happening digitally. The reasoning he gave for not having a PR is because he believes that one should express oneself only when they believe in something that is happening to them or something that has happened to them. He said that one should not fake a story because the truth to fake stories always comes out eventually. His conclusive remarks were that one should be honest in the times of social media, otherwise one can easily get carried away.

Suniel Shetty Fronted Series, Hunter, Premieres Digitally On 22nd March, 2023

Hunter releases digitally on the 22nd of March, 2023. The show marks the return of Suniel Shetty in the kind of films that he has been known for, for a better part of his career. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusive interviews and snippets.

