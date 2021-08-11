EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket sold to streaming giant for Rs 58 crore; Aiming for Dussehra release

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket will directly release on an OTT platform, and the makers are in talks with multiple streaming giants for the same. We now have a new update on this Akarsh Khurana directorial. Pinkvilla has learnt that the film will release on Zee 5, and has been sold at a whopping Rs 58 crore.

“This is a recent development and all the parties involved are very happy with the deal. For now, Zee 5 is aiming for a Dussehra release of the film,” informs a source close to the development. Rashmi Rocket reportedly revolves around an athlete’s journey, and besides Taapsee this Ronnie Screwvala production also features Priyanshu Painyuli in a pivotal role. The actress wrapped up shooting for the film earlier this year in Gujarat. She had even taken to social media to announce the same.

“Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort! I’m going to reserve the details for later coz I’m sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that’s gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round,” Taapsee wrote on Instagram on the last day of the shoot.

Pinkvilla reached out to Zee 5 for a confirmation, but they chose not to comment.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan didn't bother about babies' gender; Actress uses Taimur’s things for Jeh