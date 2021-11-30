EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s next to go on floors next year – Details

In the last couple of weeks, Varun Dhawan announced the release date of two of his much-awaited films – Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya. While shoot for the two films has been wrapped up, the actor is now moving on to form a formidable line up for 2023 and 2024. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Varun has more or less zeroed in on his next three films and one of those is a Rajkumar Hirani production.

“Varun has done multiple meetings with Rajkumar Hirani over the last few months and both have shown keen interest in the collaboration. It’s a typical slice of life film based on a true story written by Rajkumar Hirani himself and will go on floors next year. The film will mark the directorial debut of one of Rajkumar Hirani’s chief assistant directors and everyone is very charged up about the project in question,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the things are yet to come on paper, however the paperwork should fall in place very soon by early next year.

Interestingly, Hirani and Varun had also discussed a collaboration in late 2018 on a two-hero film, however, that had not materialized for multiple reasons. Apart from Hirani’s next, Varun is also in talks for an out and out action thriller to be directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The paperwork on this film is also pending, and with Jugg Jug Jeeyo and Bhediya out of his system, the actor is now working to get his slate of releases going forward in place.

There’s also Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis under his kitty, and one awaits an exact detail on the timelines of this shoot. Varun is also committed to do Sanki with Sajid Nadiadwala scheduled to take off sometime next year. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is currently working on the pre-production of his next directorial with Shah Rukh Khan, which is scheduled to go on floors once SRK is done shooting for Pathan and Atlee’s next. The social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration is targeting a 2023 opening.

