EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan joined by Sanya Malhotra in Atlee and Murad Khetani's action entertainer

After playing an image-conscious narcissist in Nitesh Tiwari's recent romantic drama Bawaal, Varun Dhawan is all gearing up to embrace a new role as a cop in his next offering, titled VD18. The young Bollywood star is teaming up with Jawan director Atlee and Murad Khetani for what would mark his first out-and-out action entertainer. While South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh and Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi play the leading ladies, we hear the film also features one more actress in a crucial role.

Sanya Malhotra to play a cameo in Varun Dhawan's next action entertainer

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Sanya Malhotra has joined the cast of Varun Dhawan's VD18. The Dangal actress will play a cameo role in this movie, teaming up with Atlee again after their massive blockbuster, Jawan. The details of her character have been kept under wraps, but we believe it's a crucial part with significant importance to the storyline. "Sanya readily accepted Atlee's request for a cameo. She had a wonderful experience working with him on Jawan, and no way could she turn down his offer. This cameo is her way of showing gratitude to Atlee for giving her a blockbuster like Jawan. She shot for her brief sequence with Varun in Bandra earlier this month,” a source close to the development told us.

VD18 is billed as a dramatic entertainer that promises to captivate audiences with its emotionally charged storyline and dynamic action sequences. Varun plays a police officer who goes into hiding to provide a safe environment for his daughter, while Keerthy essays the role of his wife. Rajpal Yadav and Sheeba Chaddha also play pivotal roles in this film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees. Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee are producing this film, while Atlee is presenting it.

Varun is expected to finish shooting for VD18 by February 2024, targeting a theatrical release on May 31 of the same year. After wrapping that up, he will head to his father David Dhawan's next comedy flick, teaming up with him for the fourth time after Main Tera Hero, Judwa 2, and Coolie No. 1. Varun is also discussing a rom-com with Dharma Productions, but that project is still in the initial stages. On the release front, he will next be seen in Raj & DK's Amazon Prime Video's global spy thriller series, Citadel India.

