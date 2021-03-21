EXCLUSIVE: Varun Sharma on Fukrey 3: It’s more mad, crazy and quirky, we start shooting from April

Varun Sharma opens up about Roohi, Cirkus and Fukrey 3. Details.

After Chhichhore, Varun Sharma made his appearance in Roohi alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was the first major feature film to release in the cinema halls since the world was taken over by the coronavirus pandemic. The actor is ecstatic that a film featuring him was among the first to arrive in the cinema hall. “We can a year after cinema halls shut down and we were hoping for the audience to be back and to have them back is giving us a lot of happiness,” he shared.

Right after the film released, he jumped on to complete the Rohit Shetty directed film, Cirkus, which features him and in a double role. It’s a modern day take on the cult play, Comedy of Errors, which also inspired Gulzaar’s classic, Angoor. “I can’t share anything about Cirkus right now, but we are on the verge of wrapping it up soon. A major chunk is completed and soon after finishing it, I start shooting for Fukrey 3,” he keeps it short. Prod him on Fukrey and he replies, “I am very excited to be back on the Fukrey sets after four years. It’s like a home ground, I started off my career with that film. There’s a lot to unlearn now and get back to being as RAW as I was during the first part.”

And is it going to be difficult to return to that space? “At the end of the day, it’s just a character for me and I think, we have a fantastic director. It’s a fantastic process. In terms of script, it’s more mad, more crazy and more fun. We have already had multiple script reading sessions, and it’s great to come back together. Fukrey is like a family, we start shooting in April,” he answers. And lastly, when asked about the pressures of acting in a franchise and he signs off, “The biggest pressure is to fulfill the expectations of audience and it’s a responsibility for the entire team. But I am confident, it’s going to be thrice as mad, quirky and entertaining.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

