EXCLUSIVE: Varun Sharma reveals how Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar inspired him to become an actor

Actor Varun Sharma made his debut in Bollywood with Fukrey alongside Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh. Today, the film completed 10 years of its release and Varun too completed a decade in the industry. The entire team of Fukrey is all set to return to the big screen with its third installment in December this year. Recently, Varun, who played Choocha's role in the Fukrey franchise, appeared on Pinkvilla's Baatein Ankahee Season 2 and spoke about his journey in showbiz. He also revealed that it was Baazigar (1993) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol that inspired him to become an actor.

Varun Sharma talks about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar

While spilling beans on his journey, Varun recalled how he used to dance to Baazigar's songs in his childhood. He went on to call it 'his film'. When he was asked about the films and actors who inspired him to become an actor, he said, "Baazigar. It was my film I feel." He revealed he used to lisp (totla bolta tha) in his childhood. When the song Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen was played, he stood up on his bed and started dancing and singing. He continued, "I went to my mom and told her 'Mummy, mujhe bade hokar actor banna hai'. She asked me to eat food and we would discuss that later. It somehow stayed with me so strongly and later, I started reciting dialogues. During that time, I used to study in a boarding school and it used to take five hours to reach. We had a driver, who was my first audience. Whenever we used to take halts, I would go on the front seat and start reciting filmy dialogues. He used to patiently listen to me and praise me."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

He added, "Baazigar is my go-to film and it is the reason that I wanted to become an actor. Then life came full circle because I got a chance to work with Abbas-Mustan (Baazigar directors) and then to be a part of Dilwale which had Shah Rukh sir and Kajol ma'am coming together. I told Abbas-Mustan sir, 'Baazigar ke chakkar me aaya tha'. I told the same to Shah Rukh sir and Kajol ma'am too. So it's just happened beautifully."

Varun has been a part of films like Roohi, Cirkus, Chhichhore, Dolly Ki Doli and others.

