EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Sriram Raghavan discuss about the importance of box office of films

In less than 3 weeks, Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, will release at a theatre near you. The thriller is much anticipated by the fans and well-wishers of all those part of this film. It has already got the internet buzzing after its slick trailer and now all that's being waited for is for it to hit the silver screens on the 12th of January, 2024.

The team of Merry Christmas, constituting of Sriram Raghavan, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, graced Pinkvilla for an interview of theirs, where they talked about the their experience filming Merry Christmas, about not eclipsing the theatrical medium even after getting lucrative movie offers and more.

Vijay Sethupathi Calls Box Office The Most Important Part Of Movie Business

In the exclusive Pinkvilla conversation with Himesh Mankad, the actors and the director were asked to talk about how important box office and commercial success is, in the movie industry. Vijay Sethupathi started off by giving a very confident answer. He said, "Of course. It is not only art. People are investing so much money. So they have to get the money back. If they don't get their money back, no producer will come to work with us. So that's the most important. Box office is the most important. People have to watch the film. We have to entertain them. So that's very much important."

Katrina Kaif Feels That If A Film Does Not Work At The Box Office, There Is A Problem

Katrina Kaif agreed to what Vijay had to say and followed up by saying, "If nobody has come to watch the film, there's a problem. There has to be a problem. You can excuse it to yourselves or maybe amongst an intellectual conversation, someone can have a reason for it but if they haven't come to see the film; that makes it not a success at the box office, there's a problem. One should think about it in retrospect."

Katrina then spoke about how one must be honest with their craft instead of looking for a formula at the box office. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress continued, "If you take that pressure, that's also wrong. You have to be out there to make good cinema. If you are trying to make something commercially and there's a formula, I think the audience can smell that and it's not authentic. It's not coming from a pure place. If you are there because you are in love with what you are doing, and you hit that right story and you hit those right beats, I think the honesty reaches the audience."

Sriram Raghavan Iterates That He Looks For Mainstream Audience For His Films

Lastly, the captain of the ship, Sriram Raghavan, opened up about box office, theatrical releases and catering to the mainstream audience. He said, "I have realised that when you think of a subject, enough people who want to enjoy watching this in the hall, should be in your mind subconsciously. There are some films, which friends of mine make, which people eventually watch at home. They are not going to the hall to watch it, in today's time. There are so many films like that. But I am looking for a mainstream audience. Whatever I am doing, it is for the audience in me when I am going to the hall. So it is part of my thinking that whether what I am writing is what I would would watch in the hall or something that I would watch at home." He then said that a filmmaker can make out whether a film is catering to the mainstream audience or not.

Merry Christmas Releases In Theatres On 12th January, 2024

The gist of what the three meant is only that Merry Christmas has been conceptualised as a mainstream film that must be watched in the theatre hall for the best possible experience. It releases in theatres on the 12th of January, 2024. While you wait for Merry Christmas, you can watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring the team of Merry Christmas on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

