Sonakshi Sinha shares how her cop role in Dahaad is different from Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg

Dahaad, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, and starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah is all set to release digitally, on the 12th of May, 2023. The show is a crime, mystery, thriller where a strong female cop Anjali Bhaati, tries to solve a peculiar case of a middle-aged serial killer who is on the run. A trailer launch of Dahaad was conducted in Mumbai, on the afternoon of the 3rd of May, 2023 and it was graced by its cast and its producers. In the press show, a lot of things related to the series were talked about and shared by the team.

Sonakshi Sinha Shares How Her Role In Dahaad As Anjali Bhaati Is Different From Salman Khan As Chulbul Pandey In Dabangg

At the trailer launch of Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about how her portrayal of a cop in Dahaad was different from that of Salman Khan in Dabangg, the film that marked the launch of the actress in the movie business, 13 years ago. Sonakshi replied saying, "I mean, why should guys have all the fun! I think it is about time that we started representing real women, strong women honestly. There are so many stories to be told and this was just one such story that came to me and I think I got really lucky with this one. As an actor, very rarely you get roles that just hit you bang in the face and you are like you have to do it. So this was one such role that I haven't done. As a cop, I think it is very different from a Chulbul Pandey type of a cop. Like ma'am (Ex-IPS Officer Dr Meeran Chadha Borwarkar) said, she (her character) is very real. She is very raw. She knows what she's doing and she knows what she wants; to get justice, no matter what it is. She is that kind of a woman. It really was my honour to play her on screen."

Sonakshi Sinha Answers About How The Representation Of Female Cops Has Changed Over Time

When Sonakshi was asked about how the representation of female cops has changed over time, she said, "I have seen very far and few. There is no one particular character that really sticks out right now. I hope Anjali Bhaati becomes that character that people kind of refer to when they talk about the portrayal of women cops on-screen. I hope people end up saying that most of these have such women."

What After Dahaad For Sonakshi Sinha?

The release of Dahaad on digital is anticipated by many as not many gritty cop films with female protagonists are produced in the country. The 8-episode series will release in just over a week from now, on the 12th of May, 2023. After Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi and Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

