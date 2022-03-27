Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 EXCLUSIVE: Harshaali Malhotra on Salman Khan starrer sequel; Hopes to feature in it

After Salman Khan confirmed in December last year that a sequel of his 2015 comedy-drama, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the works, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had informed that he will start writing the script of Pawan Putra Bhaijaan around May, and the story of the second part will continue from where the part one ended. Now, in an interview with us, actress Harshaali Malhotra, who had played Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 1, talks about the sequel.

Harshaali expresses her excitement for part 2. “I am super duper excited. Now, all I hope is Salman uncle calls and says that we need to start preparing for the film, and I’ll immediately join him. Ever since the announcement has been made, many people have been tagging me on social media wanting to know more about the project,” says the actress, further adding, “I am waiting for it to start soon, and I hope that I have a role in it.”

She was in class 1 when she had shot for the Kabir Khan directed original, and is in standard nine now. “I feel very good when I see Bajrangi Bhaijaan even today, and sometimes wonder if that was really me,” Harshaali laughs.

The actress informs that she is in touch with Salman on and off, and wishes him on his birthday every year without fail. Recalling her days on the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 1, Harshaali shares, “We used to have a lot of fun while filming. We would go on ATV rides, and even play table tennis. I remember once while shooting when I wasn’t feeling well, he had said that when an actor is unwell, it shouldn’t reflect in their acting. I still follow that advice.”

