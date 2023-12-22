EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been receiving a lot of attention on social media since its release. Apart from the story and the performances, one particular topic that has been drawing attention is Ranbir Kapoor driving the monstrous machine gun in the film as he shoots a barrage of bullets. Notably, it was a real machine gun. In a new exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, art director Suresh Selvarajan opened up on the machine gun and also teased its appearance in the sequel, Animal Park.

Suresh Selvarajan talks about machine gun's appearance in Animal Park

During an exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla, Suresh Selvarajan spilled beans on the possibility of the monster machine gun's appearance in Animal Park. He was asked whether viewers can expect something bigger than this in Animal's sequel or not.

Teasing its appearance, he said, "I feel definitely. I think this will be in a small miniature in that film (Animal Park), maybe (laughs). I am just thinking that way. It's going to be a different level of you know."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

In a different interview, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Suresh Selvarajan was asked about Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to seeing the machine gun. He shared, "First we made the whole in a wooden shape, lifetime model we made because we can't make any alteration on this ismein kuch correction nahin kar sakte, isme pura wood mein banaya hum log wood mein bana ke usmein pura measurement le raha tha main (I was measuring the wooden form) that time only it was looking little beast even in the wooden form."

Advertisement

Further elaborating on Ranbir's reaction, he shared, "He knew, but he was not expecting like this. It is not a dummy like a 500 kg machine. That's what he felt very real, and he surprised and dekhne ke thode time baad he started talking actually, but I never thought Sandeep's vision aisa aayega karke because I never thought, I am generally working for last so many years, listening to so many stories this story actually flipped. Aisa story kaisa jaa raha hai (How is this story moving)."

Meanwhile, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and others in pivotal roles. The film was released on December 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets