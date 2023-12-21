EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has turned out to be a massive commercial success this year. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor among others. Veteran actor Upendra Limaye also plays the pivotal role of Freddy in it for which he received praise. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Limaye spoke in detail about his views on Ranbir as an actor and his apprehension about doing the underwear scene in Animal.

Upendra Limaye on Ranbir Kapoor

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Animal actor Upendra Limaye spoke about his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor showered praise on Kapoor and said: "In my first meeting I told (Ranbir) ke 'you are one of the best superstar. I'm a huge fan of yours. It is not because you are a star. It is because you are a fantabulous actor. Main Rockstar se unka fan hu (I'm his fan since Rockstar). And there are very few stars who are good actors and he is top of them." Limaye further said that his experience of working in Kapoor was "fantastic."

In the same interview, Limaye also spoke about doing the underwear scene. He said that very few stars would agree to do such a scene and Kapoor was one of them. The actor stated that he was initially apprehensive about doing it. During the narration, the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga told him that the scene would be justified and it wouldn't look vulgar. Limaye said that he felt relieved after seeing that Ranbir was convinced about the scene.

Check out the full interview here:

Upendra Limaye on his role as Freddy

Upendra Limaye, who plays the role of Freddy Patil, was asked if he will appear in Animal's sequel Animal Park or if there is a spin-off in the making. He said that he has no idea about it.

“I have no idea. Sir abhi bol rahe the toh it’s a pleasant surprise toh bohut maza aayega. Abhi kya hai na ki one of the finest, one of the most interesting directors I have worked with. Toh whether it is one sequence, one scene, kuch bhi ho wo karne mein maza aayega. Dekho abhi teen din ka kaam hai, I’m receiving feedback like anything, never before like from all over the globe toh it is always fun working with such interesting director", he added.

