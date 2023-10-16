Ganapath EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff fans to fly from across India for mass pre-release event in Mumbai

This Friday is set to witness the release of a highly anticipated sci-fi action thriller, Ganapath: A Hero is Born, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The enduring screen presence of Amitabh Bachchan only adds to the film's anticipation. With the trailer and a few songs already creating a buzz, the promotions are in full swing. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla has learned that fans of Tiger are set to fly in from across the country to attend a grand pre-release event organized in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Tiger Shroff fans to gather in Mumbai for Ganapath pre-release event

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that big plans are in motion for a massive pre-release event in Mumbai on October 17 for the upcoming movie Ganapath: A Hero is Born, featuring the dynamic duo Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon from Heropanti. A source revealed to us, “Tiger Shroff fans from various parts of the country will be flying in for a grand event at the Gaiety Galaxy theater on Tuesday. It will be a special event leading up to the release of Ganapath, which arrives on Friday."

The source further added, "Media will also be present at the event. Tiger Shroff will grace the event himself, and he will be performing something special and interacting with his fans. Around 1000 fans will be present at the event."

More about Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath

The trailer of the movie offered a glimpse into the action-packed narrative and grand scale. It is complete with breathtaking visuals. Tiger Shroff seemingly dons a dual portrayal of Guddu and Ganapath and is seen performing thrilling action and moves. Kriti Sanon impresses in a never-seen-before avatar, using nunchucks and swords. Amitabh Bachchan is seen in an intriguing appearance with a different look.

Ganapath: A Hero is Born is helmed by director Vikas Bahl and is set to be a dystopian sports action film. The movie is scheduled to release on the occasion of Dussehra on October 20, 2023.

