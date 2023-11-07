Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan reveals why she doesn't prefer designer clothes, bags and shoes

The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. After Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, and Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are all set to grace the third episode! Sara, who has often been in the news for ditching designer clothes and bags, finally opens up about it on Koffee with Karan 8 and we couldn’t agree more.

Sara Ali Khan says she doesn’t believe in wearing designer clothes

Talking about the same, Sara Ali Khan said, “It is not like I don't have designer bags and shoes. I don't believe in wearing designer clothes because I look fine in Zara. I feel I have the confidence to carry it off.” She further revealed that she doesn’t do it to seem relatable.

“I don't do it to come across as relatable but maybe what I need to be aware of is that I am an actor, I have a good amount of followers on Instagram. It's important because I am putting myself out there. So, perceptions are key,” said Sara.

She further added, “What I should be careful of is that, I shouldn't come across as lazy, I shouldn't come across as unkept, so maybe I needn't have oil in my hair, but I don't think I will ever say ‘Oh, I need a blow dry I am going to the airport.’ I find that ridiculous and I am not going to apologise for that either.”

About Koffee With Karan season 8

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is brewing now, on Disney+ Hotstar. This time around, gracing the couch will be some of the top talent from the Indian Film Industry - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to name a few, leaving us wanting for more.

Bigger and better, Koffee With Karan season 8 introduces some new unseen, unheard segments as Karan Johar is set for unfiltered and candid conversations. From the iconic rapid-fire segment to new additions like the Imposter game, Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz and tell, and Ask me Anything with Karan, this season will bring you close to your favorite stars.

