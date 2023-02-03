Mirroring The Industry: Siddharth Anand directs two big IP’s for YRF Spy Universe with War and Pathaan

Much like Hollywood, even the Indian Film Industry is slowly and steadily transitioning into the model of franchises and IP’s. In 2019, Siddharth Anand directed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War and four years later, he directed Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan . Siddharth Anand was entrusted by Aditya Chopra to lay the platform for two franchises for the mighty YRF Spy Universe, and the filmmaker has given two of the biggest IP’s to Indian Cinema with War and Pathaan.

The success of the two films have beautifully led itself towards a demand in the audience for War 2 and Pathaan 2, which should get into the making stage sooner or later, expanding the YRF Spy Universe further. Back in 2019, the Siddharth Anand directed War raised the bar of action in Indian Cinema with action set pieces not seen before on the screen. The introduction scene of Hrithik Roshan is still the talk of the two, followed by the single take action sequence introducing Tiger Shroff. Sid over the years has created the knack of presenting the stars as stars, giving them the requisite positioning of a larger-than-life hero among the audience.

The same can be said for Pathaan too, as every frame of the film presents and celebrates the aura of Shah Rukh Khan. The director identified the hidden action star that rests beneath the romantic image of SRK, and played to the gallery in Pathaan. The same can be said for his presentation of John Abraham too. He broke the mould of John and took him back to days when he aced the characters with grey shade and made a villain look cool again. What surprised was also Deepika Padukone as Rubai, who got her moments to shine in Sid’s direction. Pathaan today is poised to be the highest grossing Hindi Film of all time by topping the collections of Dangal and will soon be looking to challenge Bahubali 2 and KGF 2 as well.

Audience eager for the return of Pathaan and Kabir

The spice of any franchise rests in the character, and today, there is an urge among the audience to see more of the characters – Kabir, Khalid, Pathaan, Jim and Rubai – directed by Siddharth with the creator of YRF Spy Universe, Aditya Chopra. A great man once said, ‘it’s not a story that’s franchise-able, but it’s always the character,’ and the presentation of any character depends on director’s conviction. Interestingly, pandemic also couldn’t get the better of Sid, as he is the only one two direct an outright blockbuster before the pandemic with War and after the pandemic with Pathaan. ‘Stardom is like an arrow and it’s on the archer to hit the bullseye,” said SS Rajamouli once, indicating the stardom will always do its work provided the director knows how to utilize it. Slow and steady, Sid has surely gotten into zone of directing superstars in the zone that fans can identify with. War… Pathaan… and next up is Fighter.. Sid is definitely ready to fly even higher in the days to come.