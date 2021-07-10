Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Jaya Bachchan joins KJO’s next; Rohit Shetty comes to Shagufta Ali’s aid

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will also start shooting for RC 15 from September, while Farhan Akhtar says he has full intentions of getting back to direction. Here are the key exclusive stories from this week.

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani to start RC 15 from September

Filmmaker Shankar will start shooting for his next with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani from the first week of September. Called RC 15, this film is a Pan-India biggie, which is produced by Dil Raju. Reportedly, the film which is high on action and drama, was earlier scheduled to roll from the first week of July.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-ram-charan-shankar-and-kiara-advani-start-rc-15-shoot-september-800061

in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Even before an official announcement was made, Pinkvilla had reported that Jaya Bachchan has joined and in ’s next directorial. Reportedly, when KJO narrated the script to the actress, she immediately agreed to be a part of the film, which is touted to be a love story with strong family emotions.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-jaya-bachchan-joins-ranveer-singh-and-alia-bhatt-karan-johar-s-next-directorial-801276

Rahul Vaidya says Disha Parmar has seen the worst of him in Bigg Boss

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rahul Vaidya revealed that Bigg Boss played a huge role in bringing him and fiance Disha Parmar together. “She saw how I react in certain scenarios. With a girlfriend, you are always in a goodie situation, but she has seen the worst of me in the house during Bigg Boss. I am happy that my worst is better than a lot of others,” he had said.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/tv/news-gossip/exclusive-rahul-vaidya-his-marriage-disha-parmar-she-has-seen-worst-me-during-bigg-boss-802623

Vikram Bhatt on Mahesh Bhatt & Mukesh Bhatt split

While talking to us exclusively, Vikram opened up about the professional split between Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. “I think of it as an end of a journey. Everything comes to an end. So did the journey of Boss (Mahesh Bhatt) and Mukeshji,” read a part of Vikram’s quote.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/interviews/interview-vikram-bhatt-mahesh-mukesh-bhatt-split-boss-had-no-interest-making-rich-people-richer-802322

Farhan Akhtar on getting back to direction

Farhan Akhtar said that he has full intentions to direct films again, and there is a possibility that it might happen soon. “Dil Chahta Hai 2 very rarely do I get asked about, Don 3 I am constantly asked about. But at the moment, no. Right now I have a certain focus on the stuff that I am intending to do, and of course time will come for me to talk about it more openly,” the actor-filmmaker-singer told Pinkvilla.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-farhan-akhtar-reveals-he-intends-direct-again-constantly-asked-about-dil-chahta-hai-2-don-3

Ranveer Singh leaves for Bear Grylls’ shoot

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh left to shoot for the Netflix show also featuring Bear Grylls. They will be shooting for it in an Eastern European country. Meanwhile, too has started shooting for high-octane action sequences for Pathan.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-ranveer-singh-leaves-bear-grylls-shoot-deepika-padukone-films-action-sequences-pathan-806633

Rohit Shetty comes to Shagufta Ali’s aid

Shagufta Ali had opened up about lack of work and battling financial challenges, and Pinkvilla had reported that Rohit Shetty had stepped forward to help Ali. “It was done immediately, and I am very very obliged. I am so grateful and so thankful to him. God bless him for whatever he has done for me,” Ali had told Pinkvilla.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/tv/news-gossip/exclusive-shagufta-ali-receives-help-rohit-shetty-battle-financial-woes-i-am-so-grateful-804570

Ashoke Pandit to make a film on track & field athlete Pinki Pramanik’s life

Ashoke Pandit has bagged the rights to make a film on track and field athlete Pinki Pramanik’s life. “I wanted the world to know the injustice and the horror I went through. I totally trust Ashokeji's production that it will do total justice to my story with respect,” Pinki had said.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-ashoke-pandit-bags-rights-make-film-track-field-athlete-pinki-pramanik-801955

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×