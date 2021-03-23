SWOT for Alia Bhatt: Identifying the strength, weakness, opportunities and threats for the young dynamite

Decoding Alia Bhatt. The analysis of her star, her probable shortfalls, the opportunity that looms in the market and the threats that can pull her down. Pinkvilla discusses

Over the years, SWOT analysis has been conventionally used to identify and analyze the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats of an organization in the business world. It is among the most accepted principals, alongside PESTLE analysis, used in making a holistic business decision by the stakeholders. As a method, SWOT can be applied in all mediums of work, and in a first, we at Pinkvilla now bring this methodology to application for the top male and female stars of Bollywood. We take this segment forward with , and here’s decoding the factors that have worked in favour of, gone against as also, the opportunities waiting to be explored by bypassing the threats for the young dynamite.

Strength

Versatile

You may find a bad Alia Bhatt film, but not a bad Alia Bhatt performance post her debut (Barring Sadak). From Student of The Year till RRR, Alia Bhatt has played a happy go lucky character in films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Shaandaar and Kapoor & Sons, intense and gritty characters in Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy and Kalank and is now gearing up for two costume drama based roles, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In a short span of 8 years, Alia has done it all. And what’s even more promising is the fact that Alia has evolved as an actor with every passing film. Just when everyone typecast her as another privileged product of nepotism, she silenced all the critics with just her second film, Highway and since then, it has been a consistent journey of proving the naysayers wrong. Right in the first decade of her career, she has become a bankable name, a versatile actor and force to recon with.

Hardworking

Post the release of Student of The Year, none imagined that Alia Bhatt would be a versatile actor. And its sheer hard work and hunger to step into all characters that pushed Alia into the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akthar, SS Rajamouli and of course, . What’s commendable is the fact that rather than screaming her lungs out, the actress has always underplayed by letting her work do the talking. When most thought of her as a misfit for Gangubai, she is probably up for a surprise by delivering a powerful performance. She might be young, but has the conviction, which is letting her slip into the mature space too. Conviction is a derivate of hard work.

She might be young, but has the conviction, which is letting her slip into the mature space too. Conviction is a derivate of hard work. --

Weakness

Too much of Dharma

Of the 13 films that Alia has acted in till date, 9 have been produced by Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma. Of her upcoming 6 films – Brahmastra, Gangubai, RRR, Karan Johar’s directorial, Darlings and Farhan Akhtar’s next (if it materialises) – two are again bankrolled by the same production house. Too much of dependence on the same production house is not really an ideal career move, as Alia should expand her base by working with every person, having a worthy script for her. Getting stuck to just a single producer, would after a point of time, reach stagnancy in terms of script selection as also the character variation.

Opportunities

Rising Fan Following

Being pitched as one of the top 3 actresses at present within her short career of just 8 year is a difficult task, and Alia has achieved that with her credible work through the career. With every passing film, she has been on an upward graph not just, an actor but also a star. In no time has her name started adding value to the project, not just lifting the credibility of the film but also, from the commercial point of view.

Face of youth

Being the face of youth is correlated to the point we mentioned above. She is among the youngest stars active in the country today, and youth comprise a major part of her fan following. While she is slowly shifting the tide towards mature space with films like Raazi, Gully Boy, Kalank, Sadak 2, RRR and Gangubai, we believe there is still ample of time for her to get into that space. In-fact, she should well do the films that appease to the audience in the age bracket of 15 to 30, and become the face of youth. There’s no competition what so ever for Alia in this space, as she is far superior than the ones who made an acting debut in the same time frame as her. The youth love her, and more films in the rom com and slice of life space would just push her fan following further in this space. She proved her mettle as an actor, and now, it’s time to enjoy the current phase before there comes a time when age acts as a barrier in character selection.

In-fact, she should well do the films that appease to the audience in the age bracket of 15 to 30, and become the face of youth. There’s no competition what so ever for Alia in this space, --

Threats

Over Exposure, soon

This is a threat too that’s applicable to everyone from the younger generation. They are easily accessible on the click of a button, taking away the intrigue factor that a star should command. Alia has been active on social media with regular fan interactions, she is omni-present in the world of brands, she has multiple film releases every year, taking away “the exclusive” window by being visible to the audience all through the year. Probably, better social media planning, to build the intrigue around “brand Alia Bhatt”, rather than “Oh, we know it all. She’s our Alia”, can make the different with the audience wanting to know more about her. Her strength of being so versatile is also a slight threat, as she has done it all in the first seven years of the career, and now, pushing boundaries at regular interval will be a challenge. But well, this one threat is actually a good place to be in, as it would keep her self-motivated and hungry to deliver. Though she is more or less flawless at this point of time, these factors come into play in the second phase of any actors career and hence, there is a definite need to create an intrigue around her personality, and bring in a blend of Alia Bhatt – The Actor and Alia Bhatt – The Human, creating more organic conversation around her.

Also Read| SWOT for Shah Rukh Khan: Identifying the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats for SRK

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×