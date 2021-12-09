Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding EXCLUSIVE: Manjeet Maan says duo looked beautiful; Adds ‘Sham ji is happy’

The big day is finally here, as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in the presence of their family and close friends in Rajasthan earlier today. The pre-wedding functions had begun from December 6, which included the mehendi, haldi and the sangeet events, and was attended by the couple’s close friends including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, singer Gurdas Maan’s wife Manjeet Maan opened up on the nuptials and the family’s reaction to it.

“It was very nice, and they were looking beautiful. The wedding and other rituals are done, and now there is a reception in the evening. We hope and pray that they remain happy, as that is most important, and of course remain healthy too. Sham ji (Kaushal, Vicky’s father) is very happy, and so is everyone in their family. They have a lot of people who love them. Our blessings are always with them. Bachon ke liye toh hota hi hai na,” says Manjeet Maan. They have been close friends with Sham Kaushal and family for many years now.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Manjeet Maan had given her blessings to Vicky and Katrina. “Both are getting married and we are wishing them all the best. Dono future mein bahut acha saath nibhayein, acha kaam karein, aur apne parents ka naam roshan karein (In the future, they should support each other, do good work and make their parents proud). Even during Vicky’s film release, Maan saab had gone for it’s press conference. So we are like a family,” she had earlier said.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Anushka Sharma with hubby Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar might attend the wedding. However, none of them have been clicked at the venue as yet.

