Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy

Pinkvilla was the first in reporting the development of the third installment of the Welcome franchise, revealing that Akshay Kumar would be making a comeback to collaborate with producer Firoz Nadiadwala. Exclusive updates on the project, titled Welcome To The Jungle, have consistently surfaced, providing insights into the cast and shooting schedules. The latest update is that actress Disha Patani has commenced the shooting of the film in Mumbai.

Disha Patani begins shooting for Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai

Disha Patani, who made a memorable debut in the Hindi film industry with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and has graced the screen in films like Bharat and Malang, is gearing up for an exhilarating lineup of projects. Among them is the much-anticipated adventure comedy, Welcome To The Jungle, where Disha is set to shine as part of the ensemble cast.

In an exclusive revelation from a source closely tied to the project, Pinkvilla has learned that Disha has officially kicked off shooting for the movie in Mumbai. Notably, this venture marks her first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. While fans caught a tantalizing glimpse of Disha in the announcement video, the anticipation is palpable as they await more details about her role, eager to witness her in a captivating new avatar.

Advertisement

More about Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle boasts a stellar cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, and more.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to hit theaters and spread holiday cheer on December 20, 2024.

Disha Patani’s other cinematic ventures

Alongside her role in the comic caper Welcome To The Jungle, Disha is set to feature in Yodha, where she shares the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Produced by Karan Johar, this action thriller is slated for release on March 15, 2024.

Disha is also venturing into the world of sci-fi with Nag Ashwin's upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone among others. Her future lineup also includes the Tamil film Kanguva.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar listens to well-wishers; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be his next theatrical release