Fact Check: Did Kim Sae Ron’s 8 friends know about minor-dating with Kim Soo Hyun? Actress’ family backtracks

A key detail fueling the ongoing controversy between actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron has now been debunked. A previously reported claim stated that "eight friends" were preparing statements to confirm that Kim Soo Hyun allegedly dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. That claim has now turned out to be false.

Kim Sae Ron's 8 friends' statements never existed

Back in April, TV Chosun's Case File 24 and multiple outlets reported on a statement from the legal representative of Kim Sae Ron's bereaved family. He was cited as saying that, "There are about eight friends who know about the fact that she dated Kim Soo Hyun when she was a minor, and these friends are preparing a statement."

These reports were widely circulated, with many attributing them to the Garosero Institute's broadcasts. The channel has been repeatedly pushing allegations of a long-term underage relationship between the two stars.

However, during a live broadcast on July 6, the bereaved family's spokesperson clarified that he never confirmed the existence or release of such statements. He said the earlier news had misquoted or misunderstood his position. He emphasized that no official witness accounts from the alleged eight friends had been submitted or planned at this time.

Netizens react to the confusion

The revelation has sparked fresh debate online. Many were stunned, especially those who believed the supposed statements would significantly shift public opinion against Kim Soo Hyun. Some netizens accuse the media of spreading misinformation. Others question the credibility of the spokesperson and the shifting narrative from Kim Sae Ron's side.

All about Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron scandal

Since Kim Sae Ron's passing, the controversy between her family and Kim Soo Hyun has escalated. Garosero, alongside the bereaved family, has shared private messages, photos, and videos. They insist that the actor dated Sae Ron for six years, starting when she was still underage.

Kim Soo Hyun's camp has acknowledged the relationship. However, the actor firmly maintains it only lasted one year and began after Kim Sae Ron became a legal adult. Both sides have been engaged in a continuous war of claims and counterclaims, each trying to gain the upper hand in the court of public opinion.

