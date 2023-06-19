Han Suk Kyu’s Dr. Romantic returning for fourth season? All hints from finale of Dr. Romantic 3

Dr. Romantic 3 ended its course on 17 June with yet another majestic episode. Led by Han Suk Kyu who takes on the titular role, the show has rotated its other main characters over time with Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin taking charge of the first, followed by Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung in the following two seasons. Yoo Yeon Seok returned for a brief run this time, and it seems that it may not be the end for him.

Dr. Romantic 3 Ending Explained

The popular show has had the attention of the masses ever since its premiere. After a run of 16 highly rated episodes, it came to an end with a bang. The show sought a continued rise of interest by the audience, peaking a couple of times over its course and then finally shooting right up for the final week. A memorable run for the drama it showed the possibility of returning with a fourth season. While there has been no direct mention of the same so far, multiple signs point towards a resounding “Yes”. The ending saw Jand Dong Hwa admitting to his identity as Kim Sabu’s first pupil’s younger brother and deciding to stay at the hospital. Two couples continued stronger than ever with the Reset pairing choosing to get engaged.

Will Dr. Romantic return with season 4?

When all was said and done we went back to check out all the signs that the show might indeed return with another season, and this time it would be bigger than ever. Ahn Hyo Seop’s Seo Woo Jin spoke of finding another ‘dream’ to chase, while also building his relationship with Lee Sung Kyung’s Cha Eun Jae. Lee Shin Young as Jang Dong Hwa and Lee Hong Nae as Lee Sun Woong’s future in Doldam Hospital remain unearthed. But most importantly it is the possibility of the return of Seo Hyun Jin’s Yoon Seo Jung as seen at the very end of the show. A woman’s back turned to the camera, she could be seen standing with her bag and the tag of her return from LA with Yoon Seo Jung’s name on it. Previously, Yoo Yeon Seok’s Kang Dong Ju was shown speaking to her on a call.

Do you think Dr. Romantic will return with season 4?

