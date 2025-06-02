Adam Brody And Kristen Bell's Nobody Wants This Locks October Release Date on Netflix, Find Out When You Can Watch It

Get ready to delve into the world of Joanne and Noah as the Nobody Wants This season 2 date has finally been unveiled.

The audience can catch the second installment on October 23 on Netflix. Some may find this wait long, but if the story is as gripping as the last season, it will be worth it!

The release date announcement was rolled out by the cast and crew at an Emmys FYC event for the venture’s first season, per Variety.

Who will star in Nobody Wants This season 2?

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody’s chemistry and acting were appreciated by many fans on social media. But other cast members also received immense love for their respective roles.

The good news is that the season one cast will return, but the exciting part about it is that a special guest will also star in season 2.

So, who is this person? None other than Leighton Meester. The actress will reportedly play the role of Abby, an Instagram mom influencer who is also Joanne’s childhood nemesis.

Additionally, season 2 will also feature Alex Karpovsky, Miles Fowler, and Arian Moayed, per the publication.

What happened in the last season?

Season one’s storyline followed the storyline between a rabbi and an agnostic, outspoken podcast host. The sparks fly after the two meet at a dinner party.

With multiple twists and turns, the debut season left the audience with an uncertain future for the couple. Joanne revealed that she was all set to convert to Judaism.

For the unversed, the show is loosely based on the real-life story of creator Erin Foster, according to the publication.

Until the Nobody Wants This season 2 releases, the audience can rewatch the last season on Netflix.

