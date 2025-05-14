Nobody Wants This Season 2 Wraps Filming: BTS Photos, Episode Titles, and Release Window Revealed

On May 13, 2025, Jackie Tohn, who plays Esther, confirmed the end of filming for Nobody Wants This season 2. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “That’s a wrap on Nobody Wants This Season 2! So excited for everyone to see!!! I love these people so much and can’t believe we get to work (play) together. Here we goooo!” The post included photos with main cast members Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and more.

Filming for Nobody Wants This season 2 began on March 3, 2025, and wrapped on May 12, 2025. The production followed a similar schedule to the first season, which also finished filming in May before releasing in late September 2024. With that pattern in mind, fans can likely expect season 2 to release on October 23, 2025, though Netflix is yet to confirm the official premiere date.

The show was created by Erin Foster, who also serves as a co-showrunner and executive producer. Talking about the show Foster shared, “Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me...I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan.”

The episode titles for Season 2 were revealed shortly after filming ended. Though the episode order isn’t confirmed, Netflix shared 8 titles:

A Better Rabbi

Anything Can Happen

Dinner Party

Leave It At The Tree

The Taker

The Unethical Therapist

Valentine’s Day

When You Know, You Know

Kristen Bell revealed through a behind-the-scenes video that Dinner Party is the first episode of the season. Erin Foster wrote that episode, with other writers including Sarah Heyward, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Lindsay Golder, Lawrence Dai, and Mahtub Zare Mochanloo, as per What's On Netflix. Two episodes are possibly still unannounced, as season 1 had 10 episodes.

Behind-the-scenes images gave fans a sneak peek at returning characters and new settings. Returning cast members include Sherry Cola and D’Arcy Carden, while Miles Fowler joins the show in a new role.

