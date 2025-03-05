Alexandra Daddario Recalls 'Horror Scenes' While Filming Mayfair Witches Season 2 During Pregnancy

In another instance of Alexandra Daddario being unfiltered, the actress talked about her experience while being pregnant as they filmed the second season of Mayfair Witches. She opened up about this during a chat with People magazine.

During the conversation with the outlet, the actress discussed the above-mentioned project and the character she plays in it—Rowan Fielding. She also talked about filming Season 2 of the show while carrying her and her husband Andrew Form’s first child in the hot and humid New Orleans climate.

She told the outlet that one worries about “everything.” Daddario also added, “There were some horror scenes where I was like, 'I don't know if I should let myself get worked up emotionally because the baby will feel it in my belly!'" She welcomed her son back in October 2024.

Advertisement

As the actress cherishes her motherhood journey, she said that she does so in privacy. Daddario told the publication, “Oh, I'm so anonymous.”

The True Detective star also opened up about finding it strange when she is recognized or photographed. The performer shared that sometimes she is surprised by moments where she feels her privacy has been invaded, but only because she is not “prepared” for it.

While talking about the show, Daddario stated that she initially didn’t know much about author Anne Rice, when she got the part in Mayfair Witches. For the unversed, the show is reportedly based on Rice's trilogy of novels-- Lives of The Mayfair Witches. However, she expressed her fascination with the books, which began when she started reading them.

Advertisement

The White Lotus star said that when one looks at why Rice wrote those types of novels and where that “material comes from—her life experiences and what she was working through—you understand the subject matter better.”

The performer added, “The love for these books and the love for the stories... it's an army of very serious fans, so I'm just lucky to be a part of it.”

The audience can catch Mayfair Witches on AMC.