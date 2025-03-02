Baywatch Star Alexandra Daddario Has a Befitting Reply to Haters Calling Her ‘Bad Actress'; Says 'How Do You Think I...'

Alexandra Daddario, 38, knows how to silence her haters. The actress isn't afraid to talk about controversial opinions or rumors about her. Similarly, during her interview with Elle, she touched up on people who criticized her acting skills.

During the drinking game Thirst Trap, she told the outlet about the “most outrageous” speculation about her that would not “go away.” The 38-year-old actress stated: “That I’m a bad actress. I’m not a bad actress.”

The performer said that she has been a part of some ventures that failed to show her in a manner that she should be “showcased.”

The actress added, “Director and the writing is everything, and sometime’s I’m lit poorly, but I’m not a bad actress. I got an Emmy nomination. How do you think I did that?”

The 38-year-old performer garnered an Emmy nomination for her work in the beloved HBO series– The White Lotus. She appeared in the first season of the project and played the character named Rachel Patton, who’s a journalist, appearing at the resort with her husband Shane, portrayed by Jake Lacy.

Apart from this, Daddrio has created a name for herself in the entertainment industry through other ventures like Texas Chainsaw, True Detective, Baywatch, Percy Jackson And The Olympians: The Lightening Thief, Lost Girls & Love Hotels, When We First Me, The Layover, San Andreas, and many more.

As far as her latest project goes, she is a part of the Mayfair Witches series, portraying the role of Rowan Fielding. This show also stars Jen Richards as Jojo, Jack Huston as Lasher, Mark Hamlin as Courtland Mayfair, and Alyssa Jirrels as Moira Mayfair, among others.