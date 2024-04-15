All of Joe Keery's Movies and TV Shows

Joe Keery, the charismatic actor and musician hailing from the picturesque town of Newburyport, Massachusetts, has emerged as a dynamic force in the entertainment industry. With a diverse array of roles spanning indie gems to blockbuster hits, Keery's journey to stardom is as captivating as his performances. Delve into the extensive filmography of Joe Keery, where each role reveals a new facet of his talent:

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

In this indie drama directed by Stephen Cone, Keery portrays Gabe, a high school student navigating the complexities of adolescence during a tumultuous birthday celebration. His portrayal captures the angst and vulnerability of youth with raw authenticity, earning praise from critics for his nuanced performance.

The Charnel House (2016)

Keery ventures into the horror genre with his role as Scott in this atmospheric thriller. Directed by Craig Moss, the film follows a family who moves into a historic apartment building, only to discover sinister secrets lurking within its walls. Keery's portrayal of Scott, a troubled artist drawn into the building's dark mysteries, adds depth to the film's suspenseful narrative, showcasing his ability to captivate audiences in the realm of horror.

Molly’s Game (2017)

Directed by Aaron Sorkin, this biographical drama stars Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom, a former Olympic-class skier who becomes the target of an FBI investigation after running an underground poker empire. Keery delivers a standout performance as Trust Fund Cole, one of Molly's affluent clients embroiled in the high-stakes world of underground gambling. His portrayal captures the arrogance and entitlement of a privileged elite, adding complexity to the film's exploration of power and corruption.

After Everything (2018)

In this heartfelt romantic drama directed by Hannah Marks and Joey Power, Keery portrays Chris, a young man who falls in love with a woman battling a serious illness. As Chris navigates the challenges of love and loss, Keery brings depth and vulnerability to the role, eliciting empathy from audiences with his authentic portrayal of human emotions.

Slice (2018)

Directed by Austin Vesely, this offbeat comedy-horror film stars Chance the Rapper as a werewolf who works at a pizza delivery joint. Keery plays Jackson, a charming and enigmatic character entangled in the supernatural mysteries plaguing the small town. With his trademark wit and charisma, Keery adds levity to the film's dark and quirky premise, showcasing his versatility as a comedic actor.

Shotgun (2018)

Directed by Hannah Marks and Joey Power, this indie drama follows a young couple as they navigate the complexities of love and identity in the face of terminal illness. Keery delivers a poignant performance as one half of the central couple, capturing the bittersweetness of fleeting moments and the resilience of the human spirit with sincerity and depth.

Free Guy (2021)

In this action-packed comedy directed by Shawn Levy, Keery shines as Walter “Keys” McKeys, a programmer trapped in a video game world. Alongside Ryan Reynolds, Keery brings wit and charm to the role, infusing the film with humor and heart as the duo embark on a wild adventure to save their virtual reality.

Spree (2020)

Directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko, this social media thriller stars Keery as Kurt Kunkle, a rideshare driver whose quest for online fame descends into chaos and violence. Keery delivers a chilling and intense performance, capturing the psychological unraveling of a man consumed by his obsession with social media validation.

Afterlife of the Party (2021)

In this heartwarming comedy directed by Stephen Herek, Keery plays a supporting role as a friend to the protagonist, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after her untimely death. Keery's performance adds warmth and levity to the film, enriching its themes of friendship, redemption, and the afterlife.

Sirens (2015)

In this comedy series created by Denis Leary and Bob Fisher, Keery makes his mark as a scenester, showcasing his early foray into television acting with wit and charm.

Chicago Fire (2015)

Created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, this drama series follows the lives of firefighters and paramedics working at the Chicago Fire Department. Keery guest stars as Emmett, a character embroiled in the high-stakes world of first responders, bringing authenticity and intensity to his role.

Empire (2015)

Created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, this musical drama series revolves around the Lyon family and their entertainment company, Empire Entertainment. Keery appears as Tony Trichter III, a member of the affluent elite, infusing the series with intrigue and charisma.

Stranger Things (2016-2022)

Created by the Duffer Brothers, this acclaimed sci-fi horror series follows a group of kids as they encounter supernatural phenomena in their small town. Keery stars as Steve Harrington, a lovable high school student turned unlikely hero, whose journey from a stereotypical jock to a complex and endearing character has endeared him to audiences worldwide.

No Activity (2017-2018)

Created by Trent O'Donnell and Patrick Brammall, this comedy series follows the mundane yet hilarious interactions of two low-level police officers. Keery guest stars as Officer Ed Reinhardt, bringing comedic flair and wit to the ensemble cast.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2019-2020)

Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, this supernatural horror series follows the titular character as she navigates the dark and dangerous world of witchcraft. Keery guest stars as a warlock, adding intrigue and mystique to the series with his captivating presence.

Prank Encounters (2019)

Created by Ben Silverman and Kevin Healey, this hidden camera prank show features unsuspecting participants who find themselves in bizarre and comedic situations. Keery serves as the host, guiding viewers through the outrageous pranks with his trademark charm and humor.

Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television (2019)

Created by Rawson Marshall Thurber, this comedic crime series follows actor Ryan Hansen as he teams up with a LAPD detective to solve real-life crimes. Keery guest stars in an episode, bringing his comedic sensibilities to the quirky and irreverent series.

Cobra Kai (2019-2021)

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, this martial arts drama series serves as a continuation of the "Karate Kid" film franchise. Keery guest stars as a character, adding a nostalgic flair to the series with his charismatic presence.

From indie darlings to mainstream blockbusters, Joe Keery's filmography is a testament to his versatility, talent, and dedication to his craft. With each role, he immerses himself fully into the character, delivering performances that resonate.

