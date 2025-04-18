ASAP Rocky Says ‘Pretty’ Girlfriend Rihanna Knew She Was His ‘Boo’ Back in 2013 Amid Secret Marriage Rumors

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been dating each other since 2020, and the rapper is head over heels in love with the pop icon. Rocky could not stop gushing about his girlfriend during his segment with Vogue, where he picked his 21 best-dressed moments. As the rapper looked down at his outfits and styling from over the years, he was also asked about Rihanna's look from her 2022 pregnancy photoshoot.

The musician donned a long pink jacket, pairing it with denim while flaunting her baby bump. She opted for wavy hair and beaded chains to complete her look. To complement his partner's ensemble, Rocky opted for a white T-shirt and sweater paired with black leather pants and a blue jacket.

Meanwhile, praising Rihanna's look, the rapper mentioned to the media portal, "My girl, even though she from Barbados, she look like she from the Bx, she looks like she braids hair on the weekends." He further added, "My girl, she rocking that pink with them denim and she's got her jewels just going, and she looks pretty and happy."

In the interview further, the rapper recalled meeting his now partner back in 2013 to shoot a music video. Rocky revealed that Rihanna was excited to appear in the project with him. Recalling the moments from more than a decade ago, the rapper shared, "I just liked the rawness and anything that felt like authenticity. I just hit up the flyest chick that I knew."

The couple appeared in the music video titled Fashion Killa. The Testing crooner went on to reveal that he went straight up to the musician and explained to her that the song he had composed was all about her.

The rapper elaborated on the statements, saying, "I was like 'Riri, what's good? You gonna do this video with me? I got the perfect song, it's called "Fashion Killa." I'm basically talking about you. I dropped your name in it and all.' I ain't even have to say all that. She was like, 'Gang, I got you.'"

Rocky claimed that he "knew she was my boo back then too. I'm gonna come clean."

In their five years of relationship, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to a three-year-old boy, Riot Rose.

