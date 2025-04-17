Did Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Secretly Get Married? Here's Why Fans Think So

Rihanna might have secretly got married to her long-time boyfriend, ASAP Rocky. At least this is what her fans think. The singer and the rapper are making headlines again as many have spotted a few details about Rihanna, in her latest photoshoot after the We Fond Love artist had recently shared her pictures with an intriguing caption.

Rihanna is known not only for her singing talent but also for being a great businesswoman. As most of her fans might know, she is best at her Fenty business, one of which happens to be Savage X Fenty.

Promoting her latest collection from the lingerie brand, the Love on the Brain artist came forth with some pictures that will surely have your jaw dropped. However, that’s not the only thing that might grab one's attention.

On the Instagram of the singer’s lingerie business page she shared the caption that had everyone raise their eyebrow, “Here comes the bride!” While many might look at it as a simple promotional caption, others believe that this is where Rihanna is teasing her marriage to ASAP Rocky.

Another instance that had many speculating the rumor is not only the cake but also what she was wearing on her left hand. A big and shiny ring!

As per Entertainment Tonight, the couple has not addressed the rumors yet, but it is expected that they might make the big announcement next month at the MET Gala.

Looking at the previous big announcement that they had made, Rihanna announced her pregnancy reveal at the Super Bowl two years ago. The announcement might come soon as during the 2023 MET Gala, Rihanna was about six months pregnant with son, Riot. Moreover, the couple even made their first public appearance on the stairs of the MET gala in 2021.

The Don't Stop the Music singer and ASAP Rocky have been dating since 2019. Together they share sons RZA and Riot.

