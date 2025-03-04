Bachelor Grant Ellis’ Biggest Concern Revealed as Finalist Refuses Fantasy Suite Before Last Round; READ

Grant Ellis, 31, took a big step in his journey on The Bachelor by visiting the hometowns of his final four contestants, Dina, Juliana, Litia, and Zoe, on the March 3 episode as per People.

Family is important to the day trader, as he shared, “I want a family so bad because whatever my dad is lacking or whatever my mom is lacking, I wanted to do better.”

Grant Ellis' journey began in Boston, where he met Juliana’s big Italian family. Over heart-shaped pizzas and cannoli, they spent time getting to know each other. Later, Juliana confided in her sister, saying she had a strong feeling that Grant was the right person for her.

Grant assured Juliana’s dad that he was serious about their relationship. After initial hesitation, Juliana’s father admitted that it seems like he is ready for a relationship.

In New York City, Zoe took Grant on a wedding-themed photo shoot for Brides magazine. However, she shared that he wouldn’t meet her parents due to past issues.

Instead, Grant spent time with Zoe’s sister, aunt, and uncle. When they brought up the absence of her parents, he reassured them that it didn’t worry him. In fact, he admitted that he could relate more to that kind of situation than to the idea of a perfect family.

Dina, an attorney from Chicago, also faced a similar problem. Her family refused to be part of the show, so Grant met her friends instead.

Grant admitted that it was disappointing, but he respected the situation because it felt genuine. Still, not meeting Dina’s family left him uncertain about where they stood. He wasn’t sure how it would impact their relationship moving forward.

When Grant traveled to Wyoming to meet Litia’s Mormon family, he felt nervous about their religious differences. However, her parents quickly put him at ease, assuring him that not being part of their church didn’t mean he wouldn’t be accepted.

During a private conversation with her mother, Litia shared her concerns about Fantasy Suites. “It would hurt my feelings if he slept with other girls,” she said, adding, “And I’m not gonna sleep with him.”

Her mother advised her to stay open-minded. Litia later told Grant she was falling for him, and he reciprocated. He shared that there's still much more to go for the feelings to be this strong.

Before making his final decision, Grant confided in former Bachelor Joey Graziadei, saying that he is a little nervous because he has feelings for multiple women. Joey advised him to take his time.

At the rose ceremony, Grant handed out roses to Litia, Juliana, and Zoe, which meant Dina was going home. He admitted it wasn’t an easy decision, telling her he had been developing feelings for her. Dina took the news gracefully, reassuring him that he needed to follow his heart and do what felt right for him.