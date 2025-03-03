Rosalía Teases Euphoria Season 3, Reveals How She Joined the Hit HBO Series; ‘Always Been a Huge Fan…’

Rosalía is excited to be part of Euphoria Season 3! The Spanish singer arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and chatted with Variety about the HBO series during her red carpet experience. She confirmed that “it’s happening” and revealed that it was her first time doing something like this.

The Bizcochito singer admitted that she’s “really excited” about the opportunity, which has become a learning experience for her. When the interviewer asked how the opportunity came about, Rosalía teased that it was something she had manifested.

“I’ve always been a huge fan, so it ended up happening. I always put it out into the universe, and it ended up happening,” she told the outlet. When asked if she had filmed anything for the show yet, she confirmed that filming for Season 3 has begun.

On February 14, Deadline reported that the musician had joined the highly anticipated third season of the drama series. She is joining returning original cast members, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Schafer, among others.

The teenage drama revolves around the lives of a group of high school students in California as they navigate love, loss, addiction, and trauma. The show explores intense topics such as substance abuse, sexual identity, and mental illness.

In a statement posted on Euphoria's official Instagram page, Rosalía expressed her excitement about joining the show. “Euphoria has been my favorite series over the last few years,” she said. She couldn’t be happier or more grateful for the chance to act alongside “incredibly talented” people and bring visionary director Sam Levinson’s idea to life.

Apart from Rosalía, the third season will introduce several new celebrities to the cast, including Toby Wallace, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, and many others.

Euphoria Season 3 is expected to be released sometime in 2026.