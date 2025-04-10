Benny Blanco Explains Why His 37th Birthday Party Had Prom Theme Just for Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco made his 37th birthday extra special by throwing a prom-themed celebration, just so Selena Gomez could experience her very first prom. Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, the music producer shared that Gomez never got to attend prom growing up. This was something that he wanted her to experience. Thus, wanting to change that, he decided to make his birthday all about her. “Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I’d throw us a prom for my birthday,” he told Hudson.

Benny added that he had gone to prom twice during his own high school years. Once with a friend group and once with a girlfriend. But he made it clear that his recent prom night with Gomez was his favorite. “My favorite prom was with my partner,” he said, as the audience reacted warmly. Blanco described how Gomez was unsure about the details. “She didn’t even know, she was like, ‘What am I supposed to wear? What am I supposed to do?!’” he said.

“It was like she was really going to prom," Benny described. To complete the high school feel, Blanco even gave her a corsage, a classic prom tradition. “I got her a corsage,” he said proudly.

Most recently, Benny and Selena were spotted courtside at the Knicks vs. Celtics game at Madison Square Garden on April 8. The official Knicks X account posted a photo of the two cuddled up and called them a “couple of love birds.” In the photo, Blanco rested his hands on Gomez’s legs while she smiled and held her face, giving fans another glimpse at her marquise diamond engagement ring.

The two had confirmed their relationship in December 2023 and released their first joint album, I Said I Love You First, in March 2025. The album explores the journey of their relationship, from before they met to what lies ahead.

