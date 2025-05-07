BLACKPINK's Lisa's Controversial Met Gala 2025 Outfit Didn't Feature Rosa Parks, Says Louis Vuitton Rep After Massive Backlash

BLACKPINK star Lisa faced massive backlash online for wearing a Louis Vuitton ensemble at the 2025 Met Gala, which many believed had a portrait of Rosa Parks on a lace underwear. However, the luxury brand has now issued a statement, revealing that the dress doesn't have Parks on it.

The White Lotus star, 28, made a grand entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night. With her all-black outfit, she wanted to align with the event's theme - Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. This led many to believe that the portraits on her knickers were of the late American civil rights activist, known for her refusal to move from her seat on a Montgomery bus in defiance of Jim Crow laws.

Now, the luxury brand has clarified that the portraits are by artist Henry Taylor, who collaborated with Pharrell Williams for Lisa's LV outfit. They added that the portraits are of Taylor's neighbour and not of Parks.

"The faces seen on this look, as well as on previous LV garments featuring Taylor’s artwork, are all drawn from his personal life — family members, friends, and neighbors," LV's rep said in a statement published by People.

"These figures come directly from Henry’s existing artworks, which he provided to LVMH for Pharrell’s debut collection with Louis Vuitton in 2023," it continued, confirming that none of the individuals depicted in the garments are Parks or other well-known figures from Black cultural history.

Lisa's outfit featured a form-fitting black blazer with sheer panels. To complete her Met carpet look, she carried a black LV purse and wore black pumps. For her hairdo, she opted for a voluminous updo. She kept her makeup soft and subtle, not to take away attention from her garment.

The Met Gala is a fundraiser event for the Costume Institute. This year, they raised 31 million USD by ticket purchases and other sponsors.

